Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 3,394.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 68,159 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,651 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,392,815 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,111 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $226,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 418.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,947,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 124.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282,951 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,863 shares during the last quarter.

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Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently -165.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 85,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,547,056.80. This represents a 13.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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