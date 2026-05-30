Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 6,016 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $109,492,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $57,325,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $17,739,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $454.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.7%

AVGO stock opened at $446.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.56. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.90 and a fifty-two week high of $448.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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