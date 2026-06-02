Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 11,613 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,532 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 693.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $900,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,125,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $180.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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