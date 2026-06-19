Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,075 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Intel comprises 1.7% of Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $135.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.09.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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