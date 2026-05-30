Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 209,122 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,941 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 209,122 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $330,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $211.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $199.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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