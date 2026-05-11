Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813,357 shares of the company's stock after selling 283,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.36% of Harmony Biosciences worth $180,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4,102.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 961,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 938,783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,701,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 503,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 677.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 307,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 267,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 175,221 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.21). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 16.20%.The company had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Harmony Biosciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Harmony Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Harmony Biosciences reaffirmed 2026 net revenue guidance of over $1 billion and said demand for WAKIX remained strong, which helps support the long-term outlook. Business Wire article

Harmony Biosciences reaffirmed 2026 net revenue guidance of over $1 billion and said demand for WAKIX remained strong, which helps support the long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and a $55 price target, citing positive discussions with senior management and reinforcing bullish sentiment on the stock. InsiderMonkey article

H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and a $55 price target, citing positive discussions with senior management and reinforcing bullish sentiment on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Harmony Biosciences as a small-cap value name with a relatively low forward P/E, which may attract value investors but does not directly change the near-term earnings picture. InsiderMonkey article

Several articles noted Harmony Biosciences as a small-cap value name with a relatively low forward P/E, which may attract value investors but does not directly change the near-term earnings picture. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $29 from $25 but kept a Hold rating, suggesting only limited upside from current levels. Tickerreport article

Truist raised its price target to $29 from $25 but kept a Hold rating, suggesting only limited upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Q1 earnings of $0.55 per share missed estimates of $0.76, and revenue of $215.4 million also came in below expectations, which is the main reason shares are under pressure today. Zacks article

Q1 earnings of $0.55 per share missed estimates of $0.76, and revenue of $215.4 million also came in below expectations, which is the main reason shares are under pressure today. Negative Sentiment: Management said Q1 market access headwinds were more pronounced this year, which may raise investor concerns about near-term execution even with strong year-over-year revenue growth. Business Wire article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company's mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company's flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

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