Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 7,013 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 5,701.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company's stock worth $2,788,981,000 after purchasing an additional 431,382 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock worth $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,628 shares of the company's stock worth $545,222,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 61.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock worth $477,550,000 after purchasing an additional 563,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company's stock worth $604,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 price objective on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $1,889,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 470,896 shares in the company, valued at $148,322,822.08. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the sale, the director owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 76,616 shares of company stock worth $26,629,774 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $350.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -947.95 and a beta of 1.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The business's 50-day moving average price is $285.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.35.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.MongoDB's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MongoDB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MongoDB wasn't on the list.

While MongoDB currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here