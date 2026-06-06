Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $592,000 Stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 1,297.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 2.70. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.86.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.AST SpaceMobile's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. The trade was a 25.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 565,805 shares in the company, valued at $51,063,901.25. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,048,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

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