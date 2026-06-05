Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,277 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 105,078 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here