Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,969.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,841.59 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $469.16 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,735.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,354.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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