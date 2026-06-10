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Havemeyer Place LP Purchases Shares of 10,069 Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
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Key Points

  • Havemeyer Place LP opened a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter, buying 10,069 shares worth about $372,000.
  • Intel continues to draw significant institutional interest, with hedge funds and other institutional investors owning 64.53% of the company’s shares.
  • Wall Street remains cautious overall: analysts rate Intel a Hold on average, with a consensus price target of $83.35, even after several firms raised their targets.
  • Interested in Intel? Here are five stocks we like better.

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,069 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,012,894 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,255,076,000 after buying an additional 423,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $542.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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