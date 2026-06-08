Havemeyer Place LP Takes $1.35 Million Position in BlackBerry Limited $BB

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 356,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Havemeyer Place LP owned approximately 0.06% of BlackBerry as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,935,970 shares of the company's stock worth $90,334,000 after acquiring an additional 142,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,592,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,730,000 after buying an additional 2,844,036 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,799,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,116,000 after buying an additional 209,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,584,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,253,000 after buying an additional 980,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,078,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 2,421,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company's stock.

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BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 2.29. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. BlackBerry had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BB shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.60 to $4.40 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackBerry

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $106,472.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,854.68. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $96,354.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 899,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,959.76. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,171 shares of company stock worth $260,489. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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