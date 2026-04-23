HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,253 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,948 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.32.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.6%

PLTR stock opened at $152.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.83 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.28.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company's revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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