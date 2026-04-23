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HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 5% in Q4, acquiring 4,109 shares to hold 86,702 shares worth $25.682 million at the end of the period.
  • IBM beat Q1 estimates (EPS $1.91 vs $1.81; revenue $15.92B vs $15.60B), with revenue up 9.5% YoY driven by AI/cloud and Z mainframe strength, plus margin expansion and improved free cash flow.
  • IBM raised its quarterly dividend to $1.69 ($6.76 annualized, ~2.7% yield); insiders made recent purchases and the consensus analyst rating is a Moderate Buy with a $298.81 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,702 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company's stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $251.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $247.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.21. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $220.72 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: IBM beat Wall Street on both EPS and revenue for Q1 (EPS $1.91 vs. $1.81 est.; revenue $15.92B), continuing its string of upside surprises — a primary reason the initial reaction included upside momentum. IBM tops quarterly estimates on hybrid cloud growth
  • Positive Sentiment: AI adoption and cloud/hybrid demand drove double‑digit growth in software and infrastructure and boosted Z mainframe hardware (reported ~51% growth), supporting revenue quality tied to AI workloads. IBM Posts Higher First-Quarter Sales, Buoyed by AI
  • Positive Sentiment: IBM reported margin expansion, double‑digit profit growth and free cash flow improvement in the quarter — these operational positives support valuation and dividend sustainability. IBM RELEASES FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company maintained its FY‑2026 guidance; management cites geopolitical uncertainty (Iran war) and macro risks as reasons for caution — this removes upside from guide raises but reduces surprise risk to the downside. IBM CEO Krishna says Iran, other uncertainty is weighing on company's outlook
  • Neutral Sentiment: IBM continues strategic AI/quantum and security partnerships (Adobe, university collaborations, new cybersecurity tools), which underpin longer‑term growth but are less likely to move near‑term earnings guidance. IBM Introduces Industry Solutions for AI‑Powered Experience Orchestration with Adobe
  • Negative Sentiment: Investors focused on underwhelming software/consulting details and a soft spot in consulting revenue — areas where AI disruption and client spending patterns create uncertainty, which pressured the stock. IBM's stock falls as software revenue underwhelms
  • Negative Sentiment: Shares dropped in after‑hours/early trading despite the beat as investors punished the lack of guide upside and the mixed signal between strong AI hardware/software gains and consulting softness. IBM Shares Drop Despite Q1 Earnings Beat: Details

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $361.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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