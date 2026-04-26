HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,645 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 125,754 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,085 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Golub Capital BDC to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.40. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $15.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.57%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Golub Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.60%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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