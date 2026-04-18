HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $487.84 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.43 and a twelve month high of $556.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $510.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $452.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $537.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total transaction of $4,126,931.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,171,357.94. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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