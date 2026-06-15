Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $62.21 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685,818 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 2,008,094 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Intel were worth $62,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $124.57 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.31.

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Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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