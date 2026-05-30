HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Position Increased by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,317 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for about 1.4% of Future Fund LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Future Fund LLC owned approximately 0.05% of HealthEquity worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,926,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 114.4% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 272,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,784,000 after buying an additional 145,151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 45.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,108,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 60.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.19.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

More HealthEquity News

Here are the key news stories impacting HealthEquity this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $108.00 price objective on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $100.00 price objective on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HealthEquity

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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