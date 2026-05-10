Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 78,606 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Healthpeak Properties worth $32,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 49.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 364.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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