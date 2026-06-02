Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 123,274 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.81% of Healthpeak Properties worth $312,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,724 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 100,345 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,051,114 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $113,382,000 after buying an additional 580,870 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.Healthpeak Properties's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is presently 381.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore cut Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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