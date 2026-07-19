Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,393 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,656 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,393 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cooper Companies worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 107.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.89 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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