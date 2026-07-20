Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,562 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $472.38.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock opened at $320.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.78 and a 200-day moving average of $343.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

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