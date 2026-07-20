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Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Sanmina logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Heartland Advisors initiated a new position in Sanmina, buying 40,000 shares valued at about $5.19 million in the first quarter, giving it roughly 0.07% ownership.
  • Insiders have been selling shares: CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares in late May, and insiders have sold a total of 156,509 shares worth about $35.7 million over the past 90 days.
  • Sanmina reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $3.16 and revenue of $4.01 billion, both well above estimates; however, analysts currently rate the stock a Hold with a consensus price target of $160.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sanmina.

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $2,678,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,466,600. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total value of $109,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,619,179.52. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM stock opened at $197.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.89. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $288.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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