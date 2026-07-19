Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,005 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 23,275 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.00% of Allegiant Travel worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $1,109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $5,031,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $3,866,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 299,225 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $24,249,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Allegiant Travel Company has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $123.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $732.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.01 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Melius Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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