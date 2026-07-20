Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $489.18 on Monday. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $403.82 and a 1 year high of $565.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.41 and a 200 day moving average of $495.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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