Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $1.98 Million Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. $ARCT

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Arcturus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,099 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,288,935 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 262,347 shares during the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,026,588 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 78,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,885,605 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $34,752,000 after buying an additional 75,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,055 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 327,626 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $6.05 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $171.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company's 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 143.80% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus's approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company's pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

See Also

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