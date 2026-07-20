Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 6,381 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $252.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $269.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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