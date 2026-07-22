Hecla Mining Company $HL Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,689,144 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Hecla Mining worth $87,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hecla Mining alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hecla Mining from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining Company has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 17.41%.The business had revenue of $411.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $407.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio is 2.44%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hecla Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hecla Mining wasn't on the list.

While Hecla Mining currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here