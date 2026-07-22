Hegarty Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hegarty Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,082 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,127 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 269,193 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $56,065,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,587 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,450,040. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $247.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here