Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 67,881 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 418.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,109 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,881 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50-day moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average is $149.01. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: P&G raised its quarterly dividend for the 70th straight year and plans ~$15 billion in shareholder returns for 2026 (roughly $10B dividends, $5B buybacks), supporting income-focused investor demand. Read More.

P&G raised its quarterly dividend for the 70th straight year and plans ~$15 billion in shareholder returns for 2026 (roughly $10B dividends, $5B buybacks), supporting income-focused investor demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Marketing/brand exposure boosted by a new multiyear NHL partnership in Canada, which can help top-line visibility for core consumer brands. Read More.

Marketing/brand exposure boosted by a new multiyear NHL partnership in Canada, which can help top-line visibility for core consumer brands. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyses argue the current pullback creates a buying opportunity: some models see ~10% upside and commentators highlight attractive yield (~3%) and cash flow metrics for long-term income investors. Read More.

Analyses argue the current pullback creates a buying opportunity: some models see ~10% upside and commentators highlight attractive yield (~3%) and cash flow metrics for long-term income investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Near-term catalyst: analysts and market commentators say upcoming earnings could spark a rally if P&G posts a beat or issues a constructive guide. Read More.

Near-term catalyst: analysts and market commentators say upcoming earnings could spark a rally if P&G posts a beat or issues a constructive guide. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: P&G trades near ~20–21x earnings in some takes — some see that as a fresh entry point, others argue it fairly prices modest growth ahead. This keeps sentiment mixed until fundamental data confirms a trend. Read More.

Valuation debate: P&G trades near ~20–21x earnings in some takes — some see that as a fresh entry point, others argue it fairly prices modest growth ahead. This keeps sentiment mixed until fundamental data confirms a trend. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparisons and dividend roundups (P&G vs. Colgate, dividend lists) keep P&G in investor conversations but don't change fundamentals immediately. Read More.

Industry comparisons and dividend roundups (P&G vs. Colgate, dividend lists) keep P&G in investor conversations but don't change fundamentals immediately. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Note: an article about a Zefiro subsidiary named "P&G" outlines remediation contracts — this appears to be unrelated to Procter & Gamble and should not be conflated with PG operational news. Read More.

Note: an article about a Zefiro subsidiary named "P&G" outlines remediation contracts — this appears to be unrelated to Procter & Gamble and should not be conflated with PG operational news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Barclays cut its price target to $146, and other firms (RBC trimmed its target to $167) highlight modest growth expectations — analyst downgrades are weighing on sentiment. Read More.

Analyst pressure: Barclays cut its price target to $146, and other firms (RBC trimmed its target to $167) highlight modest growth expectations — analyst downgrades are weighing on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage noting the stock trading down on analyst downgrades and muted momentum underscores short-term weakness and investor caution. Read More.

Market reaction: coverage noting the stock trading down on analyst downgrades and muted momentum underscores short-term weakness and investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals concern: several write-ups flag slowing organic sales growth (notably in Fabric & Family Care) and modest revenue growth, which limit upside absent margin or volume improvement. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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