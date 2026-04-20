Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,100 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises approximately 1.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $51,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,352,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,720,261.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,151,117.72. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,764.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 190,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,132,604. This represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and sold 17,796 shares valued at $3,555,415. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $182.24 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.58 and a 1 year high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

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