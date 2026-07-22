Herbalife Ltd $HLF is Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd's 2nd Largest Position

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its holdings in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF - Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921,658 shares of the company's stock after selling 328,025 shares during the quarter. Herbalife accounts for about 15.5% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 1.85% of Herbalife worth $28,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 122.2% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Herbalife by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 1,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 414,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 381,500 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Herbalife by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 768,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 347,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife by 60.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Herbalife news, insider Frank Lamberti sold 134,982 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $494,424. This represents a 78.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Troy Hicks sold 38,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $496,214.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,171.66. This trade represents a 80.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,678. Insiders own 5.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HLF. Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Herbalife from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLF

Herbalife Stock Performance

NYSE:HLF opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Herbalife Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. NYSE: HLF operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

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