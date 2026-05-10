Herbalife Ltd $HLF Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF - Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,349 shares of the company's stock after selling 242,036 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Herbalife worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 49,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

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Herbalife Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE HLF opened at $14.31 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Herbalife's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Herbalife from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Herbalife from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLF

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. NYSE: HLF operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

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