Herbalife Ltd $HLF Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF - Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,724 shares of the company's stock after selling 137,958 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.28% of Herbalife worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,245 shares of the company's stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,686 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,964 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 12.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the second quarter valued at $118,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Zacks Research downgraded Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Performance

Herbalife stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. Herbalife Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Herbalife's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. NYSE: HLF operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

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