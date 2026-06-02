Heritage Trust Co Grows Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,390 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the period. General Motors comprises 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co's holdings in General Motors were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,386 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,388,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 38,243 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 554,567 shares of company stock valued at $45,602,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.7%

GM stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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