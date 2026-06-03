Heritage Trust Co Has $916,000 Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,830 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 24,966 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co's holdings in Intel were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beto Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Old Peak Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips.

Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Article Title

Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally.

Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market.

Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market. Negative Sentiment: Some traders appear to be taking profits after Intel’s sharp rally, with investors also questioning near-term earnings power while foundry spending remains heavy.

Intel Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $542.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.08 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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