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Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Hershey logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swiss Life Asset Management reduced its Hershey stake by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 6,610 shares and leaving it with 29,007 shares worth about $5.28 million.
  • Hershey’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $2.35 versus $2.04 expected and revenue of $3.10 billion, up 10.7% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock has an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $218.33, while Hershey also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.452 per share payable June 15.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hershey.

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,007 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Hershey were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,067,235 shares of the company's stock worth $3,469,855,000 after acquiring an additional 191,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,253,041 shares of the company's stock worth $1,356,681,000 after acquiring an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,614,258 shares of the company's stock worth $301,947,000 after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,605,628 shares of the company's stock worth $300,333,000 after acquiring an additional 101,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,473,427 shares of the company's stock worth $275,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,936 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $240.00 target price on Hershey in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hershey from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $218.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $195.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.91. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $150.04 and a 52 week high of $239.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Hershey's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,008.52. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $791,245.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,814,787.76. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,189,090 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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