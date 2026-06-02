HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 262.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,202 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,397 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 20.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,975,916.90. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $824,937.75. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $908,281 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded HF Sinclair from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:DINO opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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