High Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.3% of High Point Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30. The business's 50 day moving average price is $169.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.99. The company has a market capitalization of $255.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 13.42%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

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Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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