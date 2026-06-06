Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,004,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.0%

Zoetis stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here