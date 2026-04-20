HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $10.16 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,541 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $10,161,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 9.7% of HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $648.85 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $427.93 and a one year high of $650.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $601.69 and a 200-day moving average of $610.79.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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