HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 15,856 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,925 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3,237.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts: Sign Up

Dollar Tree News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $116.44 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.71 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $142.00 to $107.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $119.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar Tree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar Tree wasn't on the list.

While Dollar Tree currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here