HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,704 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,057,000.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDK. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandisk has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,368.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,761.43 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,093.12 and its 200 day moving average is $657.86. The company has a market capitalization of $260.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 4.88. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,804.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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