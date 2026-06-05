HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Entegris were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $139.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.30. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $159.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is 23.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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