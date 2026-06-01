HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in ARM were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in ARM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company's stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ARM by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 926 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ARM by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,108 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Abbey sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $703,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,581,034.78. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Spencer Collins sold 40,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $8,802,315.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 279,266 shares of company stock worth $57,502,031 over the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on ARM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ARM from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price objective on ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ARM from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $208.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fresh analyst upgrades and continued enthusiasm around AI infrastructure demand have boosted sentiment, with ARM recently hitting new highs and drawing momentum buyers. Can Arm stock climb higher after fresh AI-driven analyst upgrades?

Fresh analyst upgrades and continued enthusiasm around AI infrastructure demand have boosted sentiment, with ARM recently hitting new highs and drawing momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: ARM remains a key beneficiary of AI chip demand, and comparison pieces highlight its strong positioning versus peers in semiconductor design. ARM vs. SNPS: Which AI Chip Design Stock Should Investors Buy?

ARM remains a key beneficiary of AI chip demand, and comparison pieces highlight its strong positioning versus peers in semiconductor design. Neutral Sentiment: A recent short-interest update showed no meaningful change in positioning, so it does not appear to be a major near-term driver for the stock.

A recent short-interest update showed no meaningful change in positioning, so it does not appear to be a major near-term driver for the stock. Negative Sentiment: At least one recent valuation note argues ARM’s upside may be limited after a sharp rally, with a price target suggesting only modest near-term appreciation from recent levels. Stock Price Prediction: Arm Holdings Has Limited Upside Despite 177% Rally

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $353.29 on Monday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $356.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.58, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.37.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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