HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,804 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 93,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Archrock worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 971 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AROC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Archrock from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Dawson James reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on AROC

Archrock Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $373.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Archrock had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Archrock's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Archrock's payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Insider Activity at Archrock

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,413 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $382,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,792.18. The trade was a 27.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,260,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 277,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,595,968.26. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,244,277. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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