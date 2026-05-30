HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,390 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreWeave news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,265,642 shares of company stock worth $3,043,956,040 in the last 90 days.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

CoreWeave stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 7.84.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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