HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,043 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 830 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $156.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $149.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,129,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,341,492.02. This represents a 32.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 8,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $875,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,017,203.75. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,493. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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