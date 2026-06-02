HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,120 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,855 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,913,415 shares of the company's stock worth $789,802,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company's stock worth $186,647,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock worth $153,544,000 after buying an additional 1,223,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,394,724 shares of the company's stock worth $151,746,000 after buying an additional 172,256 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $393,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,938,924.34. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 57,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $4,658,788.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 277,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,462,706.70. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

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