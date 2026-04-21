Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires New Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 293.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 364 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paulo Henrique Bolgar sold 12,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $1,491,564.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $768,125.82. The trade was a 66.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $286,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,760.23. This trade represents a 70.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,105 shares of company stock worth $16,869,046. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PACCAR from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $131.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. PACCAR's revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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